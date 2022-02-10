Latrobe Lions Club has announced its Students of the Month for January, February and March. They are all seniors at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
JANUARY
Autumn Stemmler
Parents: Bradley and Tricia Stemmler
Autumn’s accomplishments: National Merit Commendation recipient, a member of the National Honor Society, president of the German National Honor Society, treasurer of the Dance Club, and a member of Link Crew and the 2021 Hometown High Q team.
Autumn also plays trumpet in Concert Band, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band. She has been part of the Marching Band Colorguard and on the Winterguard team for the last four years. She is also a member of Chamber Choir and participates in the musicals. She currently serves on the yearbook staff and Aevidum.
Autumn also has been dancing at Laurel Valley Academy of Dance for the past 14 years. She recently became certified as a grade IV Cecchetti Ballet dancer. In her spare time she enjoys working at Barkley’s Derry King.
Although she hasn’t committed to a school yet, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in music education.
FEBRUARY
Jaden Alesi
Parents: Shawn and Beth Alesi
Jaden’s accomplishments: Member of the Greater Latrobe National Honor Society; active participant in student media productions; 4.0 cumulative GPA.
Future goals: Intends to go to St. Vincent College to major in computer science; wants to develop software for entertainment purposes, and would like to write a novel.
MARCH
Tyler Lynch
Parents: Sean and Lynn Lynch
Tyler’s Academic Achievements:
Present — Appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Class of 2026; 4.13 Weighted GPA; 1400 SAT SuperScore (720 Math, 680 EBRW)
2021 — Present — National Honor Society; Math National Honor Society; Science National Honor Society
2021 — PHEAA Certification of Merit; September Math Student of the Month; February Math Student of the Month
2020 — Greater Latrobe football: Academic Gold Team
2019 — 2020 — Hickory Wrestling Tournament All-Academic Team
Tyler’s Athletic Achievements:
2021 — 1st Team All Conference football
2020 — 2021 — Claw Award: Wrestling award “for outstanding effort in a season of unprecedented challenges”; Lionel Frowen Award: County Overachiever — Wrestling
2020 — 1st Team All-Conference football; 2nd Team All-County football
2019 — 2020 — WPIAL Wrestling Tournament qualifier; Max Horz Invitational Wrestling Champion; fourth place at Ultimate Warrior Wrestling Tournament
2018 — 2019 — Junior High Wrestling Turning Point Champion (award for being the hardest working wrestler); Junior High Most Outstanding Wrestler Award
2018 — Present — Tri-Sport Varsity Athlete; football team captain, wrestling, track
Tyler’s Leadership Achievements:
2021 — Present — Senior class president; Math National Honor Society vice president; Key Club editor (club officer); Letterman’s Club treasurer (club officer)
2021 — American Legion Boys State attendee; USAFA Summer Seminar Top Performer; USNA Summer Seminar; USMA Summer Leaders Experience “The Systems Engineering Certificate of Excellence”
2020 — 2021 — Junior class president
2020 — Present — Class representative
2020 — HOBY Leadership Award
Tyler’s Club / Extracurricular, Community Achievements & Awards:
2021 — Latrobe City Council Semiannual Student Recognition Award; STEM Challenge Program Award winner (for academic efforts and accomplishments)
2020 — Present — Co-founder of the Cat’s Pride Initiative (to help youths who can’t afford sports equipment be able to obtain what they need for their sport).
Tyler’s future goals are to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and serve his nation. He also wants to start his own business after his military career is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.