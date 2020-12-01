The Latrobe Lions Club recently named its Students of the Month recipients for October, November and December.
October’s honoree, Ben Bizzak, the son of David and Linda Bizzak, has been involved in numerous clubs at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He is a member of Key Club, Interact Club, Mathletes and Chess Club, and has also served as a GLSHS student council representative. He has been inducted into several honor societies, including the National Honor Society (NHS), Mu Alpha Theta, Science NHS and Spanish NHS.
In the future, he hopes to build upon his interest in mathematics and the science by earning a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania with a minor in business.
Greater Latrobe’s Reese Petrosky, the daughter of David and Jocelyn Petrosky, is November’s honoree. She is a charter member and president of Mu Alpha Theta, vice president of National Honor Society, a Harvard Summer School molecular oncology student, Westinghouse Science Honors Institute student, Science National Honor Society member and student council representative.
In the future, she plans to study biomedical engineering, with a goal of pursuing a career in cancer research.
Greater Latrobe’s Lily Ridilla, the daughter of Kevin and Kristy Ridilla, is December’s honoree. She received a special merit award for environmental essays submitted to the Fairchild Challenge through Phipps Conservatory, an internship with Dress for Success Pittsburgh, and is a member of the French National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She believes these accomplishments highlight her values of environmental advancement, community service and good global citizenship.
Her future plans include a month-long service trip in Tanzania in May (and many others to come), attending the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University to double major in botany and design and earn a bachelor’s degree in each, exploring careers that, she said, will allow her to “combine these two passions into unique opportunities to serve humanity, community and the local environment.”
