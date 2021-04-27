Chloe Mihalcin and Lauren Bisignani were named the Latrobe Lions Club Students of the Month for April and May, respectively.
Mihalcin is an aspiring chemical engineering student who hopes to eventually pursue a career in orthopedic surgery.
She is currently the vice president of Science National Honor Society and also participates in various other clubs such as Art National Honor Society, Mathletes, Science Olympiad, Mu Alpha Theta and Environmental Club.
She said she loves to ski, paint figures/portraits and play varsity tennis. Outside of the school year, she works as a mechanical assembler at Penn Cable Assembly.
Although she has not committed to a college, Mihalcin said she plans to attend the University of New Hampshire or Case Western Reserve University for a four-year undergraduate degree.
She lives with her mother, Lisa Mihalcin, and is the daughter of Ezra Mihalcin.
Bisignani’s activities include Student Council, Class Officer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes member, National Art Honor Society treasurer, National Honor Society member, varsity swimming/diving and varsity softball.
She plans to attend the University of Notre Dame’s pre-med program.
She is the daughter of Dr. Geoff and Kelly Bisignan
