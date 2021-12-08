Past President Carol Dunlap Kralik of Latrobe Lions Club has announced Students of the Month for October, November and December. All three are seniors at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
• October Student of the Month Bailey Watson, daughter of Dan and Robin Watson, lists these accomplishments: basketball Defensive Player of the Year, National Honor Society, Greater Latrobe varsity girls volleyball captain, Mu Alpha Theta, 2020 Volleyball Second Team All Section player, 2020 WPIAL Volleyball Player of the Week, and member of Student Council. She will earn 11 varsity letters. She plans to attend a five-year physician assistant program or a nursing program preferably at Duquesne University.
• November Student of the Month Michael Giorgianni, son of Michael and Heather Giorgianni, attained distinguished honor roll throughout high school, is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club and Link Crew, volunteer at various community events and staff writer for The High Post.
Michael plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and pursue a degree in public and professional writing.
• December Student of the Month Sarah Matsko, daughter of David and Pam Matsko, lists these accomplishments: Student Council for four years, Student Council vice president, National Honor Society corresponding secretary, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta member, Link Crew leader, Mathletes, Physics Club, Key Club, Letterman’s Club, Homecoming court for the last three years and girls’ varsity lacrosse and field hockey teams. Her future goals are attending the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in the mechanical engineering program.
