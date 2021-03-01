Greater Latrobe Senior High School students Blake Baughman and Augustine Mucci earned Student of the Month honors from the Latrobe Lions Club for January and February, respectively.
Baughman plans to attend Penn State University to major in biology, and eventually plans to apply to medical schools to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a pediatrician. He said his goal is to one day open up his “own practice somewhere out west and ski every weekend.”
He is vice president of the Physics Club, treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta (Math National Honor Society), and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Key Club
He is also involved in the Hidden Valley Race Club, a nonprofit skiing program that teaches youth skiing fundamentals and develops competitive ski racers. He is also a member of the volleyball team.
Mucci’s accomplishments include being named a Carson Scholar for six years; class officer vice president; Science National Honors Society president and founder; National Honors Society; Chick-fil-A Leader Academy; Key Club; Link Crew; Distinguished Honor Roll; Mu Alpha Theta secretary; yearbook vice president, treasurer and chief editor; Lettermen’s Club; Breakfast of Champions; Art Docent; Spanish National Honors Society; Spirit of Student Volunteerism Award; Math Student of the Month; Ushers Club; Physics Club, and Quill and Scroll Honors Society.
He plans to become a computer scientist and pioneer a startup company specializing in network architecture. He will be attending college with the goal of achieving a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
