Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation’s next session of Gymnastics begins on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Four gymnastics classes are available. All classes will be held at Willow Tree Gymnastics, 1605 Ligonier St.
• Parent & Me: Ages 18 months — 3 years old (5-5:25 p.m.)
Parks & Rec spokeswoman Dawn Vavick said this class will “emphasize gross motor skills, development, balance strength flexibility and fun for both the parent and the child.”
• Preschool Gymnastics: Age 4-6years old (5:30-6:25 p.m.)
The children will learn rolls, cartwheels, handstands, bridges (back bends) and tumbling.
• Girls Gymnastics: Ages 7+ (6:30-7:25 p.m.)
Girls will work on trampoline, uneven bars, balance beam, tumbling and more.
• Boys Ninja Parkour: Ages 7+ (7:30-8:25 p.m.)
Boys will learn “the art of overcoming obstacles as efficiently as possible using only their body. It includes running, jumping and climbing to help them improve the ability to pass over, under, around and through obstacles. This class also improves some other things too!”
Register for these classes at www.latroberecreation.org. Questions? Call Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation at 724-537-4331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.