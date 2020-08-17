Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registrations for its fall soccer and dek hockey programs. To register, visit www.latroberecreaiton.org.
COMMANDERS
For ages 4 to 6, this is an introductory league that teaches the rules, positions, team concepts, and individual hockey skills. Each class will end with a mini game. Note: 6-year-olds may play in the Corporal Division upon request/evaluation.
Dates: Oct. 3-28 (rain date Oct. 29), with a registration deadline of Sept. 30.
Times: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays
Location: David R. Peach Dek Rink Twin Lakes Expansion Park, intersection of Donohoe and Georges Station roads, Unity Township
Instructor: Dek hockey staff
Fee: $45
DEK HOCKEY
The league will run from Sept. 19 through Nov. 21 (tentative), with a registration deadline of Sept. 11.
League ages include Corporals (ages 7 to 9), Sergeants (ages 10 to 12) and Admirals (ages 13 to 16). Days and times will vary, depending on the number of players in each league.
League fees: $65
IN-HOUSE SOCCER
Co-ed leagues are for players born in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. The leagues will focus on progressive learning, skill development, self esteem/sportsmanship. Teams will practice twice per week, with all games to be played Saturdays at Legion-Keener Park or Cardinal Park, with an occasional weekday game.
The league will run from Sept. 12 through Nov. 7. Practice will begin for all players from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Cardinal Park. The registration deadline is Sept. 4.
Fee: $60/$70/$80 (includes team uniform; if registering after deadline add $5)
A soccer coaches meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Cardinal Park. The organization said that additional coaches are needed.
MY 1ST KICK SOCCER
My 1st Kick Soccer is for players born in 2017. Players will learn basic soccer and important social skills in this “fun”tastic program. Parents participate during the skills portion of the program. Please bring a size 3 soccer ball, shin guards and a water bottle. Class size is limited, so register early.
Dates: Wednesdays, Sept. 16 through Oct. 14 (rain date Oct. 13), with a registration deadline of Sept. 9.
Time: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Park
Fee: $35/$45/$50 (includes T-shirt)
SHARKS CO-ED SOCCER
This league is for players with a 2015-2016 birth date. Players will learn and apply fundamental skills in an affirming, non-competitive atmosphere. This instructional league will feature small-sided games. Please bring a size 3 soccer ball, shin pads and a water bottle.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Oct. 22 (rain date Oct. 27), with a registration deadline of Sept. 8.
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Park
Fee: $45/$55/$60 (includes T-shirt)
U-8 CO-ED SOCCER
This league is for players with a birth date of 2013-2014. This is a five-on-five introductory league featuring small-sided games in a fun and controlled setting. Benefits of the league includes frequent contact with the ball, player involvement will stay consistent and participants will experience more playing time. Coaches will be on the field to teach, assist, referee and ensure safety. Please bring a size 4 soccer ball, shin pads and a water bottle.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 21 (rain date of Oct. 26), with a registration deadline of Sept. 8.
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Park
Fee: $45/$55/$60 (includes T-shirt)
