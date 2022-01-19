Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 donated $5,500 this holiday season to local food pantries.
Tracey L. Smeltzer, certified kettlebell instructor, said, “The money will be used by both organizations to help supply supplemental food items to nearly 400 families combined in both communities.
“In addition to the financial gift, some Elks members are volunteering to help at the food pantry the day of delivery. We encourage anyone who has a free morning to volunteer.” Derry Food Pantry operates the third Wednesday of the month, and Latrobe the third Tuesday of each month.
