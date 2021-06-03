Samantha Franks, a sophomore studying elementary education at the University of Colorado Boulder, attained the dean’s list for the spring semester, according to CU Boulder.
Her paternal grandparents are Latrobe residents Janet and Bill Franks.
Samantha graduated from Bear Creek High School, Lakewood, Colorado, and completed a semester at Red Rock Community College, Lakewood.
