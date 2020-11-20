Latrobe couple marks 40th

Bob and Maggie Hantz of Latrobe are celebrating their 40th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
They are the parents of Jeff (Megan) Hantz of Cranberry, Holly (Tony) Nicastro of Bethesda, Maryland, and Sarah (Mike) Rivera of Monroeville, and also have seven grandchildren.
