Latrobe couple celebrates 70th

Wally and Francie (Wano) Lovejoy of Latrobe celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30, 2020.
The couple was married in Francis De Sales Church in Geneva, New York, on Dec. 30, 1950.
Before retiring, Wally was employed as a lab technician at Kennametal.
The couple has many nieces and nephews, along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass celebration took place in St. Rose Church with family on Dec. 29, 2020. At the age of 93, Wally is still cooking for family, and both are avid Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.