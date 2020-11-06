Latrobe couple celebrates 50th

John and Janet (Skoloda) Richards of Latrobe are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 7.
John is retired and was an occupation manager at Stanwood Area Federal Credit Union.
Janet is retired and was an office manager at Kmart.
They are the parents of Susan Staschak and her husband, Brad, of Latrobe and Matthew Richards and his wife, Leslie, of Greensburg, and have four grandchildren, Hailey Staschak, and Ava, Brayden and Kendall Richards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.