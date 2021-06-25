To the Lifestyles Editor:
We are open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. except certain federal holidays. Please refer to our website and Facebook page for specific closed dates. We have hot lunch every day and activities from cars, pool and crafts, to bingo and everything in between. There is something for everyone here at the center.
On June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cooperstown Event Center, Thomas Street, Latrobe (Derry Township), will be our Cash Bash live and in person. We are so excited to have this in person. We will have pull tab games, 50/50, food, dessert and lots of fun. Come out and enjoy the day with us. Tickets are available at the center until Friday, June 25. Tickets are $25, include three numbers and entry into the event.
If you do not want a ticket but want to come out and enjoy the food and play some games, you can buy a food-only ticket here at the center until Friday, June 25, for $10 a person.
Only Cash Bash tickets will be available at the door the day of the event. Any questions, please call the center (724-539-0237).
Christmas in July starts Thursday, July 1. Come celebrate with us as we travel back in time and celebrate different eras of Christmas. If you have any Christmas decorations you would like to donate to the center please call. We look forward to seeing you all for fun and fellowship.
Kevin Hendrick,
center supervisor
Latrobe Center
for Active Adults
15 Avenue C
