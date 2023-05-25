Latrobe Business and Professional Women celebrate Hannah Lazeski and Béla Ewing as the club’s students of the month for May.
• According to Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple, Lazeski is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, where she is studying cosmetology. Hannah is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
Hannah is the president of the Future Business Leaders of America, Greater Latrobe Chapter, as well as a Link Crew leader. Hannah is a four-year letterman on the varsity cheerleading squad. She has been a member of The Dance Alley Competition team for 12 years. In her spare time, Hannah enjoys quilting and boating with her family.
She will attend Bella Capelli Academy in Monroeville to complete cosmetology school as well as Westmoreland County Community College to study business management. Hannah has been employed by Latrobe Walmart in Unity Township for two years.
• Ewing is a senior at Derry Area High School and is enrolled in digital media at EWCTC.
Béla will attend Pittsburgh Technical College in the fall to study graphic design and hopes to create a career in photography and graphic design.
She is a part of the National Technical Honors Society and Derry Area’s Academic Excellence Society and is the president of the EWCTC Class of 2023. Béla plays French horn in concert band, trumpet in the jazz band, and mellophone in the marching band. She also throws shot put, discus and javelin for Derry Area’s track and field team.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like the club on Facebook!
