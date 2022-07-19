Latrobe Business and Professional Women awarded $1,000 scholarships to Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduates Sarah Matsko and Geina Shaker, the club announced this week.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained that Matsko plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, majoring in mechanical engineering. Sarah’s parents are David and Pam Matsko.
Shaker said she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh with a major in psychology. Geina is the daughter of Amal Philopes.
Latrobe BPW also presented several achievement awards to Greater Latrobe, Derry Area High School and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center graduates, each student winning $250:
Charlene Manuel — Community Service Award (Derry Area HS)
Keegan Hutchinson — Communications and Technology Award (Derry Area HS)
Delaney Quinn — Virginia S. Griffin Business Award (Greater Latrobe SHS)
Kalyee Dusetzina — Mary Martha Himler Art Award (Greater Latrobe SHS)
Emma Santora — Geraldine McCartney Award (Greater Latrobe SHS)
Merize van der Weshuizen — Jeanne Van Houten Award (Greater Latrobe SHS)
Calle Snyder — (Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center)
Autumn Pavlik — (Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center)
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Follow the club on Facebook.
