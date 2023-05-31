Latrobe BPW welcomes 17 new members

Latrobe Business and Professional Women welcomed 17 new members to the organization on Thursday, May 18.
Club spokeswoman Angela Apple added in an email, “The members were ‘welcomed to the neighborhood’ with a Fred Rogers tribute induction ceremony held during the monthly meeting at Giannilli’s II in Unity Township.
Membership chair Alice Brasili noted that Latrobe BPW “embodies many of the qualities that Fred Rogers was most loved for and his lessons of kindness, supporting one another, and understanding are apparent in the membership.”
Apple explained, “BPW is a network of women from all walks of life, coming together for friendships, business contacts, personal growth, and to support women’s equality in the workplace. Latrobe BPW was founded in 1929 and is the largest local club in Pennsylvania with 100-plus members.
“We work on mentoring, scholarships, philanthropy, educational opportunities, networking and community projects in the Latrobe/Derry areas.
“Whether you work full time, part time or are retired, Latrobe BPW will welcome you! Membership will enhance your personal and professional growth, your self-esteem, and you will build lifelong friendships.”
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org.
Follow the organization’s activities on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.