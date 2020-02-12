Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome guest speaker Cassie Ellson of the Blackburn Center at the club’s next meeting, slated Feb. 20.
Ellson has been Blackburn Center’s community education coordinator since April 2019. She holds a master’s degree in criminal justice with a focus in victimology and has been involved in victim services since 2015. In her role at Blackburn Center, Cassie is responsible for community outreach and professional training, which includes domestic and sexual violence education, bystander intervention, preventing sexual harassment at work, and general information tabling. She is also a member of the medical advocacy team, accompanying victims of domestic violence and sexual assault at local hospitals.
Latrobe BPW member and BPW/PA state President Dawn Berkebile explained that she chose the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) as the BPW/PA state project because “millions of women are victims of domestic violence each year.” Selecting the PCADV as the state project “helps bring awareness to this tragic statistic and gives women a voice and hope for a better tomorrow.”
To date, Latrobe BPW has raised more than $2,000 for local domestic violence programs.
Berkebile added, “Each year more than 10 million women and men are victims of domestic violence. One in three women will be victims of violence from a domestic partner in their lifetime. Approximately 5 million children are exposed to domestic violence each year. 4% of high school students report being hit, slapped or physically hurt on purpose by their boyfriend/girlfriend.
“These numbers are staggering. BPW is joining the fight to end the silence against domestic violence.”
Learn more at the Latrobe club’s next meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, in Christ Our Shepherd Center, Seminary Drive, Unity Township, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting is free to attend; however, there is a fee for dinner. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com by Sunday, Feb. 16, noted Angela Apple, BPW spokeswoman and past president. What can BPW do for you? Visit www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
