The Latrobe Business and Professional Women (BPW) plan to commemorate National Business Women’s Week at its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree.
Members and guests will enjoy networking, dinner and a presentation by featured guest speakers Lisa and Ashley Frederick, proprietors of Unity Printing, a women-owned business located in Unity Township.
National Business Women’s Week is Oct. 18-24. The week is designated to honor the contributions of working women and the employers who support them and their families.
Lisa Frederick is the second generation and president of Unity Printing, a full-service commercial printing company that has been in business since 1979. She began working with her father, James Ernette, more than 25 years ago after she graduated from St. Vincent College. Lisa and her husband, Joe, purchased the business from her father in 2014, then led Unity Printing through the rigorous Women’s Business Enterprise National Council certification in 2014.
In 2016, she led Unity Printing through five different acquisitions adding screen printing, embroidery, signage and trophies/awards to Unity Printing’s in-house printing capabilities.
Lisa resides in Latrobe and serves on the Economic Growth Connection and Valley School of Ligonier boards.
Ashley Frederick is the third generation of Unity Printing. She graduated from Stetson University in 2016 and has been a part of the Unity Printing team since 2013. While majoring in family business at Stetson University, with a double minor in English and management, she was chosen to work with family business professors from around the globe on a family business research project.
After her time at Stetson, Ashley joined Unity Printing full-time. Currently, Ashley serves as the sales manager and focuses on developing relationships through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), promoting Unity Printing’s women-owned business certification.
Ashley resides in Latrobe. She serves on several nonprofit boards in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Guests are welcome to attend Latrobe BPW’s celebratory meeting in honor of National Business Women’s Week on Oct. 15.
For reservations, please email latrobebpwmembership@gmail.com or visit www.latrobebpw.org for more information.
