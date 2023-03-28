Latrobe BPW recognizes Employer of the Year

Latrobe Business and Professional Women have announced the recipient of the Employer of the Year honor for 2022-23.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained in an email to Lifestyles, “The Employer of the Year is awarded to a business that strives to elevate standards, promote interest, develop cooperation, and extend opportunities among all business and professional women. This year’s recipient is PS JK Associates/Express Employment Services.
“Express offers flexible employment for single mothers, evaluation hire opportunities for women looking to advance in their career and direct hire placements in office services and upper-level positions. Several of Express’ clients are women-owned and operated businesses.
“Owner Paula Schmidt started with Express Employment in 2010 as an outside sales representative for the Pittsburgh West office, a women-owned franchise based in Robinson Township. Through hard work and determination, she applied for a ‘bridge to ownership’ opportunity and opened the Westmoreland/Fayette franchise office in April of 2016. Since then, the Express office has placed 5,623 associates with 2,433 clients throughout Westmoreland and Fayette counties. In October of 2022, she expanded her office footprint through the acquisition of the Pittsburgh East office in Forest Hills.”
Apple continued, “As a trusted business partner, Express supports more than 50 businesses in the Latrobe, Derry and Unity Township area. Paula has a soft spot for single working mothers, having started on this journey as a widower with three young children. Wanting to learn the ‘family business,’ Paula’s two daughters are currently working as an employment specialist in the Westmoreland/Fayette office and a front office coordinator at the Pittsburgh East location. This is their first ‘real job’ opportunity out of high school.
“Express offers flexible employment for single mothers and those women furthering their education; evaluation hire opportunities for women looking to advance in their career and direct hire placements in office services, skilled trades, and upper-level management positions. Several of Express’s clients are women-owned and operated businesses.
“Paula and the Express Westmoreland/Fayette office support several women organizations in the area, including the Westmoreland County Diaper Bank, the Blackburn Center and those that are children centered such as CASA Westmoreland and the Jeannette McKee School Closet.
“Within the Pittsburgh area, four of the seven Express offices are women owned. Under the leadership of Express’s Corporate Developer, Elaine Farina, seven of the twelve offices she supports are owned by women.”
Apple added, “Latrobe Business and Professional Women is a member of the Federation of BPW/PA, a statewide organization of 1,200 members in 60 local organizations and 11 districts throughout the state. Organized in 1919, BPW/PA is a leading advocate for working women. We work on all issues that touch women’s lives and sponsor programs and scholarships to improve women’s lives and careers. One of the first women’s organizations to formally endorse the Equal Rights Amendment in 1937, BPW/PA has led the drive for equality ever since. Nationally BPW Foundation has over 30,000 members in more than 1,600 local organizations represented in every congressional district in the country.
“BPW is a network of women from all walks of life, coming together for friendships, business contacts, personal growth, and to support women’s equality. BPW District 3 includes organizations in Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, McKeesport and Scottdale.”
To learn more about Latrobe BPW, go to www.latrobebpw.org
Latrobe BPW extends “congratulations to Paula Schmidt and everyone at PS JK Associates/Express Employment Services!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.