Latrobe Business and Professional Women has awarded $6,500 in scholarships and achievement awards to Greater Latrobe and Derry Area graduates.
Club spokeswoman Angela Apple announced in a Sunday email that $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Celina Chen, Greater Latrobe Senior High School; Celsey Johnson, Greater Latrobe; Elizabeth Kott, Derry Area High School, and Mara Lewis, Derry Area.
The six $250 Achievement Award recipients are Ayden Leone, Greater Latrobe; Virginia S. Griffin Award, Haile Nicholson, Greater Latrobe; Mary Martha Himler Award, Maya Krehlik, Greater Latrobe; Geraldine McCartney Award, Arielle Teppert, Greater Latrobe; Jeanne VanHouten Award, Nicole Harr, Derry Area, and Communications and Technology Award, Elizabeth Kott, Derry Area.
The two recipients of $500 are: Community Service Award, Sarah Dettling, Derry Area; Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Achievement Award, Bela Ewing, Derry Area.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Follow it on Facebook!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.