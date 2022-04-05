Latrobe Business and Professional Women announce the recipients of the club’s New Member of the Year and Woman of the Year for 2021-22.
Latrobe BPW public relations chair Nicole Purnell said the Woman of the Year is awarded to “the member whose contribution impacts the advancement of Latrobe BPW – To elevate standards, promote interest, develop cooperation and extend opportunities among all business and professional women.”
This year’s WOY recipient is Deborah Bowman. Purnell explained, “Deb is a true reflection of strength, progress, freedom and triumph, facing squarely the winds and waves of prejudice and all other limitations much like our BPW winged Nike symbol. Deb has overcome adversity in her life yet, she always has a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone she meets. She uplifts and motivates members with her positive attitude and heartfelt kindness. Deb’s passion shows in all that she does. Her passion for supporting our Latrobe BPW mission, goals and projects is evident. She consistently volunteers her time for many of our local activities such as bell ringing, special projects/activities, Un-Happy Hour, Spring Tea, Vendor Show and more. Her enthusiasm has attracted many new members to BPW. She is always reaching out to friends and coworkers and inviting them to join us at a meeting as a guest – even her guests bring guests!
“Deb currently serves president and has held office of vice president. She has served on many committees, including co-chair of Bylaws Committee for 2016-2017 and as dinner chair for 2017-18. Deb has been instrumental in continuing our monthly meetings through the pandemic, working hard to ensure the safety of members at an enjoyable location. She has been a key player in advancing our local organization in streamlining our dinner reservation system to allow members to register online and/or through social media using the popular Google Doc cloud service. In a very simple manner, Deb has helped us to ‘Bee Better’ (our current theme for our chapter this year) by simply sharing her positivity and passion.
“Deb is an outstanding example of what BPW stands for and a wonderful role model for young women! She is a wonderful friend, true inspiration and worthy of the Woman of the Year award. When not involved in BPW, Deb is a daughter, mother (to Zach and Jillian) and ‘Dee-Dee’ to several granddaughters. She is passionate about nursing and caring for her patients and is employed by Excela Health.
“Deb received her MBA from Seton Hill, RN from Conemaugh Nursing School and BSN from California University.”
Meanwhile, the New Member of the Year award is presented to “a member with two or less years of service and has contributed to our Latrobe local by promoting our mission and supporting our goals.”
This year’s recipient for New Member of the Year is Sophia Roy. “Sophia joined BPW in June of 2020. She has been an active supporter of our club by attending meetings and inviting guests to join. She recently served as a National Business Women Week’s panel member and participated in our Backseat Banter series on Facebook. As a member of the Goodwill Committee, she has volunteered for multiple Salvation Army Bell Ringing time slots each season and donated merchandise and services for various raffle baskets. Our awardee is a young entrepreneur who through hard work and determination has created a successful business for herself at the age of 23. In addition to being a sole proprietor of a woman-owned business, she also assists at local rescue groups by volunteering her time and donating her services. Faced with the challenges of running a business during a national pandemic, Sophia changed her business model and took her ‘brick and mortar’ shop on the road. She now serves over 300 clients throughout Westmoreland County with her mobile grooming unit. She is a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and the owner/operator of Doolittle’s Pet Services. She is a licensed dog trainer and groomer and is living her childhood dream of caring for animals.
“Her family members tell us that she has a beautiful voice. She plays the flute, ukulele and is teaching herself to play the guitar. The love of her life is a furry, four-legged ‘gentleman’ named Edward Francis aka Eddie. Latrobe BPW is very proud of her accomplishments and honored to call her our New Member of the Year.”
