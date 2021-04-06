Latrobe Business and Professional Women (BPW) recently announced the recipients of its 2020-21 Woman of the Year and New Member of the Year awards.
The Woman of the Year is awarded to the member whose contribution impacts the advancement of Latrobe BPW, to elevate standards, promote interest, develop cooperation and extend opportunities among all business and professional women.
This year’s Woman of the Year recipient is Tracy Grace.
Since joining Latrobe BPW in 2016, the organization said she “has brought positive energy to the membership. (She) actively supports BPW at all levels and her background in communication and business management made her the perfect candidate to chair the Individual Development and Young Careerist committee at the local and district levels.”
“Tracy has a can-do attitude and is always willing to support any project, event or activity of Latrobe BPW. She leads by example, practices mentorship and demonstrates leadership and cooperation within her local and district. Her go-getter mindset and drive are inspiring,” the organization noted. “Tracy is not afraid of a challenge and stepped up to vice president during a year of uncertainty in 2020. Her enthusiasm is contagious and her fun-loving spirit makes a positive impact on Latrobe’s membership. She is an active board member and participates in many BPW projects and events.”
Grace has spearheaded subcommittees for Latrobe BPW’s Spring Tea, helping with the organization’s largest fundraiser.
“She is an innovator for change for the betterment of the group while holding true to time honored traditions,” the organization added. “She is a vision builder who sees the possibilities that BPW offers and builds confidence in others to achieve their goals.”
Grace resides in Jeannette and is a dedicated wife to Sam. She has earned numerous degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in communications/journalism from Point Park University, and an MBA in business administration, operations and management from Carlow University. She is employed as an employment staffing specialist.
The New Member of the Year is awarded to a BPW member of fewer than two years who is active in supporting local goals and projects, participates in club activities and promotes BPW by attracting new members.
The recipient of this year’s New Member of the Year award is Lorie Planinsek.
“For the short time Lorie has been in the club, she has exemplified our mission and goals,” the organization said. “When she became involved as a goodwill/special projects as a committee member, Lorie was always volunteering her time to assist in any way which was needed.”
Planinsek has actively participated in all committee activities, eventually taking over as committee chair. In addition, she became co-chair of the Spring Tea annual fundraiser, eventually taking over that committee as well. As a new member, she is currently chairing two committees, as well as spearheading craft classes for the group to benefit Twilight Wish (the 2020-21 BPW/PA State Project). She has also served at the District 3 level as the directory chair in 2020 and most currently as bylaws hair.
“Lorie has a passion for our local organization and our mission and exudes this in everything she does. She is the epitome of what BPW stands for — standing up, stepping out and helping women succeed,” the organization said.
Planinsek is a self-employed events planner with Grapevine Wedding and Events and resides in Latrobe with her husband, Luke, whom she has been married to for 10 years. Lorie is a boy-mom to Wyatt and Walter and in her spare time enjoys crafting, thrifting and gardening.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org and like the organization on Facebook.
