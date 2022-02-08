Latrobe Business and Professional Women this week announced the club’s January and February Student of the Month recipients.
Nicole Purnell, Latrobe BPW public relations chair, explained, “Each month, Latrobe BPW receives nominations from both Greater Latrobe and Derry Area high schools of exemplary students in a certain area of study. January is our featured Music/Fine Arts Month, and February is our Math/Science Month.”
JANUARY
Latrobe BPW’s January Students of the Month are Allison Himler from Greater Latrobe and Autumn Zerfoss from Derry Area.
• Allison Himler is a senior at Greater Latrobe. She is highly involved in Drama Club as the Cabaret coordinator and co-historian, as well as in both the Concert and Chamber choirs, where she is vice president. Allison has been employed at Keystone Foam Corp. as a laborer for three summers and works during the school year when her schedule allows. She hopes to pursue a communication major and is considering Geneva College, Franklin & Marshall College and Eastern University. Allison is the daughter of Jennifer Himler and Brooks Himler of Latrobe.
• Autumn Zerfoss is a senior at Derry Area. She is involved in numerous organizations, including Marching Band, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and many more. She is involved in theatrical productions at school, including a lead role in the play this year, and both pit orchestra and set construction for the musical. Within the music department she is involved in concert band, jazz band, and creating a brass ensemble to perform at the spring concert. She currently has applications sent to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Yale with plans to pursue an engineering degree. Autumn is the daughter of Jeffrey and Nicole Markle of Blairsville.
FEBRUARY
Latrobe BPW’s February Students of the Month are Abigail Kostic from Greater Latrobe and Marissa Weimer from Derry Area.
• Abigail Kostic is a senior at Greater Latrobe. She is involved in National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Chess Club, and Mathletes. She is a math and science tutor. She is also a four-time letterman in lacrosse and a one-time letterman in soccer. Abby has won the Shannon Quail Award for her “leadership and dedication to the Intrepid Lacrosse 2022 Elite team.” She has also won the Society of Women Engineers Award. Abby wishes to pursue chemical engineering, working in vaccines and cures. She wants to possibly study engineering at the University of Michigan, North Carolina State University, The Pennsylvania State University or Lehigh University. Abigail is the daughter of Eric and Caryl Kostic of Latrobe.
• Marissa Weimer is a senior at Derry Area. She is a member of Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. She is the senior class president at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, where she studies health occupations and has earned her nurse’s aide certification as well as first aid and CPR certifications. She is a part of the Allied Health Advanced Internship program, where she shadowed many different healthcare professionals. She currently works as a waitress at Michelle’s Lair and has worked there for almost two years. She plans to attend the community college in hopes to obtain her RN through its two-year program. After that she will attend another two-year program to earn her bachelor of science in nursing degree. Marissa’s end goal is to become a nurse practitioner. She is the daughter of Todd and Chrissy Weimer of Latrobe.
Latrobe BPW offers “congratulations to these amazing women and best wishes on a successful future pursuing their passions!”
Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
