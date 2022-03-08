Latrobe Business and Professional Women this week announced the club’s March Student of the Month recipients.
According to public relations chair Nicole Purnell, each month Latrobe BPW receives nominations from both Greater Latrobe and Derry Area high schools of “exemplary students in a certain area of study.” March is Arts and English Month.
Latrobe BPW’s March Students of the Month are Keegan Hutchinson from Derry Area High School and Anna Marie Rafferty from Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
• Hutchinson is a senior at Derry Area, where she has been involved in Interact, the National Society of High School Scholars, as well as the National Business Honor Society. Keegan is the captain of Derry Area’s varsity cheerleading squad. In addition, she enjoys volunteering at the local food banks and delivering baked goods to nursing homes with her family members. Keegan works three jobs: Baldy’s Original Pizza, Healthy Accounting, and Aerie. This is all while maintaining a distinguished honor GPA in her advanced course schedule. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and her four Shih Tzu fur babies, Jake, Roxy, Baylee and Izzy. Keegan has committed to attending Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, in the fall to eventually obtain a master of accountancy degree. She is the daughter of Ron and Amy Hutchinson of Derry.
• Rafferty is a senior at Greater Latrobe, where she is an athlete as well as a scholar. She has been a team captain for basketball and volleyball and been a four-year starter for both. She has received the Nancy Rogers Scholar-Athlete Award and has been on First Team All Section for both. Anna also enjoys school with AP Seminar being her favorite class. She is committed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for basketball and plans to study nursing at IUP. She also is a babysitter and enjoys working with children and being with her family. Anna is an avid painter and reader and takes pleasure in outdoor activities. She is the daughter of Scott and Marlene Rafferty of Latrobe.
Latrobe BPW extends “congratulations to these amazing women and best wishes on a successful future pursuing their passions!”
The Latrobe club’s monthly dinner meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Giannilli’s II on Route 30 in Unity Township.
Learn more about the organization at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
