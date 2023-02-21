Latrobe Business and Professional Women are celebrating Sydney Pardee and Sierra Blystone as the math and science Students of the Month for February.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple said in an email to Lifestyles:
• “Sydney Pardee is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Sydney is involved in National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Delta Epsilon Phi, German Club, Global Scholars, Lighthouse Team, president of Mu Alpha Theta, and a Link Leader. She works at the Latrobe Starbucks (Unity Township).
“Sydney plans to attend a four-year university to double major in mechanical and aerospace engineering.
• “Sierra Blystone is a senior at Derry Area High School. She is president of Mu Alpha Theta and the Science National Honor Society. Sierra was nominated to compete in the American Mathematics Competition (AMC) all four years of high school. She was the highest scoring AMC 10 participant at her school in 2020 and the second-highest scoring AMC 12 participant at her school in 2022.
“Sierra also acts as class vice president and treasurer of the Future Educators Association. She is a member of the Interact Club and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. Sierra lettered playing for the Derry Area varsity soccer team this past fall and is currently preparing to enter competition season as a member of The Dance Alley team. Sierra volunteers as a mentor through Outdoor Odyssey and is also a mentor through the Trojan Role Model program at her school. Following high school, Sierra plans to attend college to pursue a degree in chemistry.”
Both students are eligible for one of two $1,000 scholarships available from Latrobe BPW awarded in May. Students residing in the Greater Latrobe or Derry Area school districts and attending Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Derry Area High School, Greensburg Central Catholic High School and recognized cyber and charter schools are eligible to apply.
Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
Application deadline is March 15.
What can BPW do for you? Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
