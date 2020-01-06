Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s January meeting will feature guest speaker Linda Yarbrough.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple explained, “Linda will educate members and guests on how color affects your physical, mental and emotional states. Each color has a unique frequency and wavelength that promotes a specific energy that can be calming, motivating, healing, irritating, etc. Explore ways to use color to make a difference in your environment and your personal state of balance.
“Linda will also share other stress reduction techniques and tools to use to calm your mind.
“Linda is currently a full-time Reiki practitioner and instructor, where she maintains her private practice at the Energy Connection Creative Healing Center. She teaches various Reiki modalities as well as specialized classes at this center on a regular basis. She also teaches classes related to health and personal development at the local community college, adult education forums and community groups.
“With many years of experience volunteering in the domestic violence and hospice realms, Linda believes in a non-judgmental healing environment in her work with others based on love, respect, honor and confidentiality.”
Latrobe BPW’s meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township.
The meeting is free to attend; however, there is a fee for dinner. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com by Sunday, Jan. 12.
What can BPW do for you? Learn more about Latrobe BPW at www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.