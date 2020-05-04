The Latrobe Business and Professional Women (BPW) recently announced the recipients of its 2019-20 Woman of the Year and New Member of the Year awards.
The Woman of the year is awarded to the member whose contribution impacts the advancement of Latrobe BPW — to elevate standards, promote interest, develop cooperation and extend opportunities among all business and professional women.
Nicole Purnell was named this year’s award winner. Since joining Latrobe BPW in March 2015, the organization noted that her “organizational skills, dedication and enthusiasm put her at the top of the list to step into a leadership role.”
BPW’s current president, she has also served as vice president and scholarship/Student of the Month committee chair.
“Nicole has proved that leadership is about more than being in charge. Its about making people their best selves,” BPW said in a news release. “Nicole’s enthusiasm for BPW shows. She listens to the needs of the group and implements solutions. She is diplomatic and fair in all situations. Her vision of BPW has been inspiring and as a result the membership has grown to the largest in local history, as well as largest in the state. Her fun personality is contagious and encourages member participation in the many projects of Latrobe BPW. She is always willing to lend a hand for club outings/projects and supports member businesses.”
“Nicole’s dedication to Latrobe BPW is incredible,” continued the release. “She makes everything look effortless. She juggles her BPW life with her full-time position at quality control manager/analytical chemist at Raven Industries, her teaching career as a lecturer of chemistry at St. Vincent College, and her passion to make women look and feel their best as an independent Mary Kay consultant.
“Nicole goes out of her way to keep members updated on BPW events and issues and her technical expertise has helped members connect in ways not available before.”
Nicole is a mom to two sons, Nate, 9, and Lucas, 7. She’s been married to husband, Nick, for 13 years and lives in Greensburg.
The New Member of the Year is awarded to the member of less than two years who is active in supporting local goals and projects, participates in club activities and promotes BPW by bringing new members to the group. This year’s recipient is Stephanie Ankeny. She has been a member of Latrobe BPW for just over a year, but in that time she has jumped in with both feet. She has said that “because of BPW, she has become more comfortable speaking up and stepping up.”
As part of a U.S. Marine Corps family, Ankeny has moved around the world quite a bit: She was born in Florida and has lived in Japan and North Carolina, just to name a few places. Her parents finally settled in Derry when she was 12 years old.
She was one of three members from District 3 to attend the bus trip to the Alice Paul Institute in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, in September 2019. She said the trip and experience “was powerful and a reminder to all women to continue to keep the fires burning for women’s rights and to help with the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.”
As a valued member of the board, Ankeny took on the challenge as the bylaws/policies and procedures chair and also serves as the District 3 recording secretary. Both of these roles are labor intensive and require time and dedication to complete reports and updates for our current members.
Ankeny said she “enjoys the opportunity to meet women from different stages of life, different backgrounds, professions and cultures. She embodies the mission of women helping women and says she enjoys BPW for the chance to be part of something bigger than herself that not only helps us in our local area but also reaches those far away.” She added that she “always felt she was put on this earth to help others and believes this group of these amazing women are helping her achieve this goal.”
Ankeny graduated from Derry Area High School in 2000. She furthered her post-graduate education from Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) in billing and coding, and most recently, a degree in human services. She is currently a marketing executive for Lawn Rx in Latrobe. In her spare time, she has a passion for cooking and has run a social media management company since August 2018.
She is an active mother to AnnaMarie, 6, and dedicated wife of 8-and-a-half years to Matt. The family resides in Latrobe.
“Congratulations to these amazing women,” the BPW said in the release.
Learn more about Latrobe BPW by visiting www.latrobebpw.org or “liking” the organization on Facebook.
