Latrobe Business and Professional Women honored Cecelia Long and Addy Hildebrand as the music students of the month for January.
• Long, a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, participates in many music-oriented activities, including the spring musicals, Chamber and Concert choirs, Women’s Ensemble, Choral Council, Concert Band, and Marching Band. Cecilia also participates in French Club, Global Scholars Club, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, Recycling Team, Link Crew, and National Honor Society. She holds the position of vice president of the French Club and the position of librarian on the Choral Council.
Outside of school, Cecilia is very active in church, participating in the church choir, lectoring for services, and serving as the Youth Representative on the board of deacons. After her high school, Long plans to major in occupational therapy at the University of Pittsburgh.
• Hildebrand is a senior at Derry Area High School. Her music activities include County, District, Honors and Regional choirs as well as her high school musicals and Select Ensemble. She is also captain of the tennis team. She is secretary of her class and a member of Student Council. Addy is president of the World Language Honors Society and the co-founder of the Environmental Club, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA (grade-point average). She is a member of Interact, SADD and Letterman’s Club and is a two-time Arion Award recipient.
For the past four years Addy has worked at Idlewild & SoakZone, most recently as a manager of Storybook Forest and has been a lifeguard at Derry Community Pool.
Hildebrand has been accepted to IUP, St. Vincent, Gannon, Drexel, Point Park, Eastern Michigan and Robert Morris universities, all for communications. She has yet to choose which one she would like to attend.
According to Angela Apple, club spokeswoman and past president, said both students are eligible for one of two $1,000 scholarships available from Latrobe BPW awarded in May.
Students residing in the Greater Latrobe or Derry Area school districts and attending Greater Latrobe Senior High, Derry Area High, Greensburg Central Catholic and recognized cyber and charter schools are eligible to apply. Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
What can BPW do for you? Learn more about Latrobe BPW www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.