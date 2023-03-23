Latrobe Business and Professional Women celebrate Celsey Johnson and Lauren Hood as the students of the month for March.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple announced in an email to Lifestyles:
• Celsey Johnson is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She is a member and corresponding secretary of National Honor Society. She is a member and officer of French National Honor Society and the vice president of the French Club at Greater Latrobe. She is also a member of Science National Honor Society. Celsey has been on Distinguished Honor Roll since seventh grade. She participates in Link Crew, an organization that helps welcome freshmen to the high school, as well as Interact and Key Club, community service organizations. She was a member of the school volleyball and softball teams from seventh to 10th grade and a member of a travel softball team for seven years.
Celsey also has a paid internship at Excela Health Family Medicine at Excela Square Latrobe, Unity Township. At this internship, she checks patients in, scans papers into patients’ charts, completes other secretarial duties, and shadows the doctors. Outside of school and work, Celsey enjoys spending time with family, friends and her two golden retrievers, reading, listening to music and enjoying the outdoors. She also has a love for all STEM subjects and plans to have a career in the medical field.
Celsey is considering attending Bucknell University for cell biology and biochemistry with a pre-med focus, or Duquesne University for the pharmacy program.
• Lauren Hood is a senior at Derry Area High School who enjoys writing, running, and spending time with friends and family. She currently works at Sanctus Spa and Salon as a receptionist. She also helps in the life skills classrooms throughout the school district.
Lauren’s future plans include attending a four-year university where she will earn a bachelor’s degree in special education teaching.
Both students are eligible for one of two $1,000 scholarships available from Latrobe BPW awarded in May.
