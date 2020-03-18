Latrobe Business and Professional Women celebrate Kelsey Geary and Sofia Hoch as the Art and Literature Students of the Month for March, past president Angela Apple announced Monday afternoon.
• Sophia Hoch, a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, is a four-year captain and letterman of the Greater Latrobe girls’ varsity soccer team.
She is class secretary and member of Student Council, German Club, Chess Club, Global Scholars Club, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and secretary of the German National Honor Society. Sophia has been a competitive dancer at Seton Hill University Dance Academy and played piano for the past 15 years.
Hoch is also a Greater Latrobe School Board student representative and art docent at Greater Latrobe High School’s annual Art Gala. Hoch has also participated in the Western Pennsylvania Science Bowl the last three years.
She plans to major in chemical engineering in the Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh or Carnegie Mellon University.
• Kelsey Geary, a senior at Derry Area High School, is actively involved in Derry Area’s musical and all-class play as both cast and student director, as well as being the captain of Derry Area’s Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Competition (WIRC) team.
She is the president of her school’s French Club and a member of the French Honors Society. Kelsey is the owner of her own online business, The Fangirl’s Pincushion, and has been running the business for four years.
Geary will attend Point Park University this fall for sports, arts, and entertainment management, specializing in the arts.
Both students are eligible for one of two $1,000 scholarships available from Latrobe BPW awarded in May.
Students residing in the Greater Latrobe or Derry Area school districts and attending Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Greensburg Central Catholic high schools or recognized cyber and charter schools are eligible to apply.
Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
