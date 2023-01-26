Latrobe Business and Professional Women celebrate Allyson Horner and Elizabeth Kott as the Fine Arts students of the month for January.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple Tuesday announced the following in an email to Lifestyles:
• Allyson Horner is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and is involved in many organizations and activities within the school. She dedicates a lot of time to the school’s music program as a flutist and has been part of the auditioned wind ensemble group since ninth grade. Allyson has also participated in marching band and this current season was selected to be the president of the organization as well as the flute captain. She also plays for the spring musical’s pit orchestra. Allyson also invests her time in organizations such as National Honor Society, German NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, and Tri-M. She also has been on the school’s varsity track team since junior high.
Outside of school, Allyson loves to read, hang out with friends, and spend time outside. In the summer, Allyson worked as a lifeguard at a neighborhood pool. After high school, Allyson plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Elizabeth Kott is a senior at Derry Area High School. She is actively involved in her district’s music department, as she participates in choir, ensemble, district chorus, and region chorus and has performed in Derry Area High School musicals for nine years. Elizabeth also serves as her class president and is the Future Educators Association vice president. Throughout high school, Elizabeth has led projects through Chick-fil-A Leader Academy to help combat food and clothing insecurity within the community. She also competed on the Derry Area girls varsity tennis team and Mock Trial team.
Outside of school, Elizabeth volunteers as a mentor and junior counselor through Outdoor Odyssey and works at Camp Tuku, a mindfulness camp in Arizona, during the summer. Elizabeth plans to attend an undecided college to major in public policy. She hopes to one day work for the Department of Education, providing future generations of students with equitable public education.
Both students are eligible for one of two $1,000 scholarships available from Latrobe BPW awarded in May. Students residing in the Greater Latrobe or Derry Area school districts and attending Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Derry Area High School, Greensburg Central Catholic High School and recognized cyber and charter schools are eligible to apply. Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207 Application deadline March 15.
What can BPW do for you? Learn more about Latrobe BPW on www.latrobebpw.org. Like it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.