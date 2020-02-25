Latrobe Business and Professional Women honored Katelin Templeton and Keely McKlveen as the math and science students of the month for February.
Each will be pursuing careers in the STEM field and spoke to Latrobe BPW members about “the challenges and importance of women in STEM,” according to Angela Apple, club spokeswoman and past president.
• Templeton is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National German Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Link Crew, and Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy.
Katelin is also the president of the German Club and treasurer of Interact Club. Templeton has participated in Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball for six years and has been a competitive dancer at the Dance Alley for eight years.
Katelin is currently working as a barista at Starbucks.
Next year she plans to attend a six-year program for a degree in pharmacy at either the University of Pittsburgh or Duquesne University.
• McKlveen is a senior at Derry Area High School, where some of her activities include secretary of her senior class, captain of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and Mu Alpha Theta, vice president of the National Business Honor Society and secretary of the French National Honor Society.
McKlveen is on Derry Area’s golf team and cheerleading squad.
She plans to attend Grove City College, where she will study toward a bachelor of science degree in physics and minor in medical physics.
After earning her degree Keely wants to attend medical school to become a radiologist.
Both students are eligible for one of two $1,000 scholarships available from Latrobe BPW awarded in May.
Students residing in the Greater Latrobe or Derry Area school districts and attending Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Greensburg Central Catholic and recognized cyber and charter schools are eligible to apply.
Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
