Latrobe Art Center is calling for artists ages 3 and up to submit entries in any medium to our annual Open Show.
Applicants to the open show do not have to be a member or Gallery Participant at Latrobe Art Center — they just have to love creating art.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the show will be held virtually. Artwork submissions must be made online at www.latrobeartcenter.org.
The open show judge is Bill Karaffa, a practicing Pittsburgh-based creative who focuses on capturing the portrait/figure in many of his works. He is a current member of McMurray Art League, Pittsburgh Pastel Artists, the Pittsburgh Society of Artists Guild and the Portrait Society of America. Participation in life drawings session at many venues throughout the City are part of his weekly regiment. He focuses on the technical aspects of portraiture/figure drawing and has been successful in a variety of juried art exhibitions.
Cost is $25 for one to two entries and $30 for three entries for Latrobe Art Center Gallery participants, along with $35 for one to two entries and $40 for three entries for non-members. The cost for all students is $5 for one to three entries. All Students—$5 for one—three entries. Numerous awards, including best in show, will be given out.
Artwork will be accepted through Thursday, May 28, virtually at www.latrobeartcenter.org.
This exhibition will be on display at LatrobeArtCenter.org starting Monday, June 1, though Tuesday, June 30. A virtual award presentation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, on the art center’s website and social media accounts.
