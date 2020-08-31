The Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation and artist Jennifer Kemnitz are joining forces this fall for bring art classes to children in grades 1-6.
Upcoming classes include:
- Mixed Media Fall Landscape, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Participants will work with different art media, such as painting, stamping, and collage, as the class will construct a layered outdoor scene, complete with seasonal touches.
- Notan Paper with Zentangle Doodles, 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 — Using only black and white construction paper, the class will cut multiple shapes out of a black square and glue them down in a positive/negative space pattern. Then the class will fill the newly created white spaces with little black lines and shapes in a Zentangle Doodle.
- Cupcakes, Cupcakes, Cupcakes, 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 — The artist Wayne Thiebaud is famous for his paintings of yummy pastries and desserts on display in a bakery window. The class will draw its own big, decorated cupcake using chalk pastels on black paper for a vibrant glow. Participants will also learn how to shadow the cupcake.
- Rainbow Trees, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — Using its painting and printmaking skills, the class will paint a field of trees in a rainbow of colors. Art tools for this project will be simple: bubble wrap, Q-tips and a paintbrush.
Cost is $15 per student for each class.
Registration for all classes are required through Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation, not the Latrobe Art Center. To register, call 724-537-4331 or visit Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation online at www.latroberecreation.org.
