Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., announced the following series will begin this week:
”Drawing What You See”
Mixed Media Class with Sue Hrubes
Wednesdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12 and 19
5 to 7 p.m.
Art center staffers describe this series as a “part mixed-media class, part basic drawing class. Sue Hrubes will broaden your understanding of what can be achieved using a pencil, watercolor or acrylic paints, and mixed media. Don’t be afraid — think outside the box! A class for all experience levels.”
$48 for all four classes
$14 per single class
Discount for LAC members
Registration required. Call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
Mindfulness Meditation Sessions
Alternate Tuesdays at Latrobe Art Center (starting Jan. 28)
7 to 8 p.m.
Sessions are free; no registration required.
The organizers invite anyone with cabin fever to “calm your mind, settle your body and bring a softer focus to your day in the tranquil setting of Latrobe Art Center.
“The Middlestream Mindfulness Group is a secular, informal community of practice of mindfulness meditators. Although we take an appreciative view of mindfulness’s roots in early Theravada Buddhism, we explore and integrate the practice’s development in the West and welcome all, irrespective of religious/nonreligious identification and/or meditation skill level. Practice sessions are roughly an hour long, comprised of shorter segments and supportive peer discussion.
“We strive to provide all sessions free of charge, and thus welcome any/all donations, as they apply directly to our venue rental costs.”
Weekly Open Studio
at Latrobe Art Center
The organizers ask, “Want to create with a community of artists in a casual, no stress setting? Why not join our weekly Open Studio?
“Every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. classroom/gallery space at Latrobe Art Center is made accessible to any artist of any skill level to come out and create with their colleagues. It’s a great way to meet other local artists, get constructive feedback regarding projects, and experiment in an atmosphere of conversation, encouragement, and freedom of expression.”
Cost is $3 (cash only).
