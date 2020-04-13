Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Lauren Buches has announced that the center has decided to cancel its “The Art of Fashion: Spring Into Easter” event because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Originally scheduled for March 28, we made the decision a few weeks ago to postpone it to May 9 due to the current global health situation. At this time we believe it is in the best interests of all involved if we cancel the event. We plan to hold this event again in Spring 2021,” Buches said.
“Attendees will be given their refunds in full. However, if you would like to donate part of all of their ticket back to the art center, we would be more than happy to accept. Just let us know what amount you would like to donate.
“When this pandemic is over, we hope you’ll check out the local boutiques who had planned to participate in the fashion show. They put a lot of time and effort into this event.”
Those businesses include Lapels: A Fine Men’s Clothier, Rose Style Shoppe, The Black Bunny Boutique, Crossroads Boutique, Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio, My HoneyBee, Chicora’s Boutique and Descendants Children’s Boutique
“Thank you to the nearly 50 models who never got to walk the runway. Some of you had already dedicated some time to the event. We hope you’ll consider modeling for us next year,” Buches said. “Thank you to Latrobe Country Club for working with us again on this event this year, and being so understanding about our postponement and cancellation.
“I also want to recognize and thank Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center staff and students — especially instructors Brent Polinksy, Kaitlynn Youngwood, and EWCTC student Bella Beckwith — for helping us with our graphic design for the invitations, logo, and program, and working towards our photography, lighting, and hair and makeup needs. We look forward to working with you again next year.
“Finally, thank you to the LAC staff and volunteers who did so much preparation for this event — from sending out invitations to coordinating the boutiques and models, to calling our attendees as the future of the event became uncertain. Our art center would be lost without you. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay happy.”
