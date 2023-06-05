The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society honors high school students for their volunteer efforts on behalf of Independence Health System and Latrobe Hospital with scholarship assistance.
LAHAS explained in an email, “Recipients are required to accrue a minimum of 150 hours from age 16 when volunteering begins until April 1 of their senior year and must be planning to attend an institution of higher learning. Students with the highest number of accrued volunteer hours are selected.”
In 2023, three students share $5,000 in scholarship funds. The scholarships were presented by Sally Anne Novak, LAHAS president, and Romayne Schwartzel, LAHAS Junior Volunteer Scholarship chair.
Receiving scholarships were Cynthia “Layne” Barr, Avery K. Massaro and Lauren E. Shaffer.
• Barr, the daughter of Lisa and Dustin Barr of Ligonier, received Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s First-Place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $2,500 after accumulating 279 volunteer hours at Latrobe Hospital.
A homeschooled student for her senior year, Layne has volunteered at the hospital since January 2021. She is also a volunteer at the Westmoreland Food Bank, has been an English language teacher and a Study Buddy tutor. As a student at Ligonier Valley High School for her previous high school years, Layne was a district winner in the American Legion National Oratorical Contest, a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, as well as an Academic Excellence Award recipient in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (Junior ROTC).
Layne stated, “One thing I have learned volunteering for the past three years is that each person who comes into the hospital to visit a loved one has a little chaos going on in their lives. When a family member or friend is sick it can be stressful, so I learned to listen and be compassionate to those visitors who come to the hospital worried and in disarray.”
As an international rights relations and journalism major, Layne will continue her education at Sarah Lawrence College.
• A Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 2023 member, Massaro is the recipient of the LAHAS Second-Place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $1,500 after accumulating 157 hours volunteering at the hospital.
Avery, the daughter of Kathryn and Joseph Massaro of Latrobe, was a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the Spanish National Honor Society, serving as secretary of the society. In addition, she was a four-year starter and letter winner in varsity tennis and a member of the Drama Club. She participated in the school musicals for three years. Avery was a member of Interact Club (serving as secretary), Spanish Club (treasurer), Global Scholars Club, Letterman’s Club, Key Club, Lighthouse Team and was a Link Leader. Outside of school, she works as a lifeguard.
Volunteering at Latrobe Hospital has given Avery “numerous opportunities to give back to my community, which is now something I hope to continue doing in the future.” To that end, she will continue her education at Duquesne University, majoring in physician assistant studies.
• Recipient of LAHAS’ Third-Place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $1,000 for her 153 volunteer hours, Shaffer is the daughter of Traci and Russell Shaffer of Latrobe.
Also a member of Greater Latrobe’s Class of 2023, Lauren was a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the Spanish National Honor Society. She also was a member of Key and Interact clubs and was a Link Leader, where she helped with freshman orientation and volunteered at “You’ve got a friend” day.
As a hospital volunteer, Lauren greeted visitors at the front desk, assisted the nurse technicians and helped in the rehab gymnasium. These experiences and patient interactions helped Lauren to gain skills in organization, patient contact and collaboration with the rehabilitation staff.
Lauren has been accepted to Seton Hill University, where she will study toward Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in the physician assistant program.
Teens age 16 or older are invited to learn more about volunteer opportunities at Independence Health System and Latrobe Hospital by contacting Dolan Vogle at 724-537-1357 or jvogle@excelahealth.org.
Independence Health System said it offers patients “nationally recognized quality care in cardiology, orthopedics, palliative care, and maternity as well as a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency, and behavioral health services, and an extensive network of primary care physicians. With five hospitals, nearly 1,000 health care providers and more than 7,000 employees, Independence Health System serves a 10-county region and is the largest employer in Butler and Westmoreland counties.”
