The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) annual Lights of Love holiday tradition will be celebrated virtually this year, through a pre-recorded ceremony and the donor recognition on Excela Health’s public website at www.excelahealth.org.
The links become live at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and will remain available through Jan. 8, 2021, for viewing. While there will be no public gathering or interior trees trimmed with name tags of honorees during this 33rd annual event, the exterior tree near the main entrance of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital will be illuminated during this time period, with each light a reminder of the gifts given.
“In this challenging year of the pandemic, it has been difficult to look forward, as we slowed our pace of life and remained in our homes. Through it all we have become more keenly aware of the special people in our lives and the time we spend with them,” said Nancy McKinnon, LAHAS president. “Remembering loved ones who have passed and honoring those with whom we still share our lives with a Lights of Love light is more important now than ever before.”
There are several ways to participate. Previous donors have been mailed a brochure with instructions on how to complete. As in the past, individuals wishing to contribute may do so via PayPal online by visiting www.excelahealth.org/lightsoflove. Donation forms also are available on the site for downloading and mailing with a personal check to the Lights of Love committee. Minimum suggested contribution online is $8.50. Individuals who wish a pre-printed “Lights of Love” brochure or LAHAS membership application may call 724-537-1733 or email lahas@excelahealth.org.
Gifts are welcome through year’s end and donors may designate people to whom the auxiliary will send “Lights of Love” acknowledgement cards. The online honor roll will be updated periodically throughout the holiday season once it is posted on Dec. 1; however, early submissions are most appreciated.
Lights of Love is one of many community outreach activities initiated by LAHAS, whose mission is to support the hospital and the communities it serves through education, fundraising and volunteer service.
Other upcoming Excela Health programs include:
DIABETES EDUCATION
Excela Health also offers classes to aid people with diabetes in meal planning. The next classes meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Excela Square at Latrobe, Community Education Room 1.
Classes are open to anyone with diabetes and can be repeated annually. Pre-registration is required by calling 724-537-1049.
CHILDBIRTH CLASSES
For first-time parents, Childbirth and Beyond classes covers labor and birth options for pain control, cesarean birth, postpartum, the normal newborn and breathing/relaxation techniques. A two-week class meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 25, Memorial Conference Center, Ground Floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
SUPPORT GROUPS
The Bariatric Surgery Support Group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Conference Room D, First Floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
The Community Liver Alliance meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, Hempfield Church of Christ, 144 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg.
The Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24, First Floor Conference Rooms, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
For additional information, contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234.
