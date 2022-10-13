Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society joins with Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to annually host a reception for first-year residents in the Family Medicine Residency Program.
The 2022 event held at Latrobe Country Club featured comments by Excela Health Chief Executive Officer John Sphon and Excela Chief Medical Officer Carol Fox, M.D., herself a residency program graduate.
Retired internal medicine physician Barbara Wang, M.D., talked about the foundation in her role as chair, while Jan Mills spoke about LAHAS and its long history of supporting Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Mike Semelka, D.O., program director, introduced the resident physicians.
