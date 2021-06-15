Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) recently held its annual Business Meeting and Spring Luncheon at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall, Crabtree.
Sally Anne Novak chaired the event, along with Debbie Newingham and Susannah Calvo. They said the “Afternoon in Paris” themed event was attended by “80 some members and guests.”
Excela Health CEO John Sphon and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox served as the keynote speakers.
The highlight of the annual meeting was the installation of new officers. Officers serving 2021 through 2023 include Jan Mills, president; Novak, president-elect; Roberta McCahan, secretary; Newingham, treasurer, and Terri Woods, treasurer-elect.
New members of the LAHAS board of directors are Maryann Aukerman, Kathy Koontz, Phyllis Ruffner and Earlene Sano.
