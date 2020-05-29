Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) recently continued its tradition of supporting students who have volunteered time to Excela Health by awarding three scholarships to members of the Class of 2020. They are Mia E. Morgan of Ligonier Valley High School and Anna R. Doelling and Anthony Joseph “A.J.” Rock of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Morgan received LAHAS’s first-place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $2,500 for her performance and dedication in accruing 199 hours of volunteer service at Excela Latrobe Hospital. The daughter of Edward and Sandy Morgan of Ligonier will graduate first in the Ligonier Valley High School Class of 2020.
As a junior volunteer, Morgan worked at the front desk and interacted with patients.
“My time volunteering at the hospital has solidified my career choice,” she said. “It is fulfilling and humbling to be even a small part of making a patient and family’s stay as comfortable and pleasant as possible at a very difficult time for them.”
Morgan will major in nursing at Case Western Reserve University. She hopes to eventually pursue a doctor of nursing practice degree.
Her high school activities include being on the Ligonier Valley High School Academic Math Team that took first place in 2019 at the Heritage Conference Championship, being selected as a member of the Quiz Team and the Spanish National Honor Society, and taking part in the Allied Health Program at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technical Center (EWCTC) in addition to completing her classes at LVHS. Mia was also on Ligonier Valley’s soccer and track teams and was a member of the Theater Guild and the Youth and Government Club. Outside of school, Mia participated in various Valley Youth Network-sponsored community projects and a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, served as a Fort Ligonier Junior Docent, and held several part-time jobs throughout high school.
Anna Doelling, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate in the top five percent of the Class of 2020, received LAHAS’s second-place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $1,500 for her outstanding performance and dedication in accruing 144.5 hours of volunteer service at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She said that “volunteering at Excela Latrobe Hospital truly fulfills” her and, because she will attend St. Vincent College, “hopes to continue volunteering at the hospital.”
As a junior volunteer, she interacted with patients, helped hospital nurses and technicians as needed, and assisted in training other volunteers.
“The atmosphere created by the staff is extremely pleasant, and my experience has taught me many lessons about kindness and patience in various situations. I have truly grown as a person and a citizen of the community through volunteering,” Doelling said.
The daughter of Andrew (Drew) and Rosemary (Rosie) Doelling of Latrobe, Anna served as the Greater Latrobe Wildcat Marching Band Colorguard Captain and Equipment Manager, was the Jazz Band vocalist, and the Soprano Section Leader in the Chamber Choir. As a Drama Club member, she performed in three Fall plays and four Spring musicals, earning the lead female role of Aldonza (Dulcinea) in “Man of La Mancha.” In addition, Anna is a cantor and altar server at St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
Anna will attend St. Vincent College to major in biology, with plans to enter medical school to become a pathologist.
A.J. Rock, Greater Latrobe High School Class of 2020, received LAHAS’s third-place Junior Volunteer Scholarship of $1,000 for his outstanding performance and dedication in accruing 124 hours of volunteer service at Excela Heath Latrobe Hospital.
As a front desk volunteer, “I learned a multitude of life skills,” says the son of Martin and Joanne Rock of Latrobe — confidentiality, directing and problem solving. “I was the first person people saw when walking into the hospital,” he added. “It taught me to be diligent, resourceful and selfless. The best way to give back to the community is volunteering and the willingness to donate time to help others.”
Rock was chosen by his peers to serve as class president all four of his high school years, as a Student Council representative for three years, and as the Letterman’s Club President and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) in his senior year. In addition, A.J. was on Greater Latrobe’s football, track and wrestling teams, lettering a total of five times and serving as captain twice.
Beyond his volunteer hours with Excela Health, he volunteered 125 hours as a Latrobe Youth Football Coach, was among the Tribune-Review’s Top 100 Young Citizens, and was selected as Greater Latrobe High School’s DAR Good Citizen Award.
Rock will study law and legal studies at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, beginning in July and plans to serve after graduation as a JAG officer or pilot in the military. He believes “the multitasking and people skills he learned as a junior volunteer will aid him as he goes on to serve the U.S. Army.”
The LAHAS said it “appreciates and is honored to recognize the time and talent of all junior volunteers.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Excela Health, visit www.excelahealth.org and search volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.