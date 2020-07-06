For parents questioning if their child is ready for kindergarten, Penn State Extension is hosting two webinars that can help them to make that decision.
“One of the consequences of COVID-19 has been the closure of schools, including most early education programs,” said Denise Continenza, an educator with Penn State Extension’s food, families, and health program team, who will conduct the sessions with educator Darlene Sansone. “And that can leave parents wondering if their child is missing out on important learning opportunities that would prepare him or her for the first year of school.”
“Is My Child Ready for Kindergarten?” will discuss the important learning opportunities that can prepare a child for their first year of school. This webinar, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 9, is offered at no cost, but registration is required to receive the webinar link.
To learn more, visit extension.psu.edu/is-my-child-ready-for-kindergarten.
The second webinar will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 16 and is titled “Should I Redshirt My Child for Kindergarten?” The program will feature the advantages and disadvantages of waiting another year to send a child to school, also known as “redshirting.”
This webinar also is being offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/should-i-redshirt-my-child-for-kindergarten.
More Penn State Extension resources related to food, families, and health can be found online at extension.psu.edu/youth-family-and-health. Information about the Better Kid Care program can be found at extension.psu.edu/programs/betterkidcare.
