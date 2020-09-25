The Kennametal Center for Operational Excellence at St. Vincent College will sponsor a three-part webinar lunch and learn series on Lean Six Sigma and Lean Management led by Pravir Pandya, managing director for the global consulting firm GELRAD.
Free and open to the public, each session will last from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom.
The series begins on Oct. 15 with an introduction to Six Sigma. One week later, on Oct. 22, Pandya will present an introduction to Lean Management, while the series concludes on Oct. 29 with a discussion on Lean Six Sigma tools and concepts.
Pandya has more than 25 years of global experience in operations, management, consulting and entrepreneurship in multi-business, multi-function culturally diverse environments in North America, Europe and Asia. Prior to joining GELRAD, he led continuous improvement and process excellence for supply chain management at Raytheon and BP with rigorous application of Lean Six Sigma and Agile/Scrum. He previously delivered functional leadership at various GE businesses and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Currently, he leads GELRAD in India, working with corporations and colleges to facilitate focused and customized education in Lean Six Sigma, complex business problem-solving, process efficiency, continuous improvement, leadership development, change acceleration, skills development and workplace culture enrichment.
Pandya holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Gujarat University, while he holds a Master of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in computer engineering from Syracuse University. He has taught courses in engineering, mathematics and physics at the University of Massachusetts as well as Daniel Webster College.
To register or for more information on the webinar series, contact Dr. Terrance Smith, executive director of the Kennametal Center for Operational Excellence, at 724-805-2509 or terrance.smith@stvincent.edu.
