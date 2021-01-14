Kelsey Pierchoski, Lynn Maline

Bell’s Banquets, Mount Pleasant, was the setting for the Nov. 20, 2020, wedding of Kelsey Pierchoski and Lynn Maline, both of Latrobe.
Their parents are Eric and Donna Pierchoski and George and Carol Maline, each of Latrobe.
The maid of honor was Courtney Curry of Miami.
The bridesmaid was Holly Andrews of Harrison City.
The best man was Todd Buncie of Corpus Christi, Texas.
The groomsman was Mike Andrews of Harrison City.
The wedding colors were royal blue (bridesmaid dresses) and burgundy.
The bride wore a strapless white Sottero and Midgley gown with a floor-length, cathedral-style veil.
The groom and groomsman wore attire by Modern Tux of Greensburg.
The wedding photographer was Brittany Lee Photography, the wedding DJ was Erich Bucholtz.
Catering was provided by Bell’s Banquets, the cake was made by Tammy Pierchoski (the bride’s aunt), and cookies were provided by the groom’s family and Dainty Pastry.
Flowers were from Robb’s Floral, and makeup and hair was provided by Beauty by Joy and TASH Beauty.
The couple honeymooned in Los Cabos, Mexico, and California/the American southwest.
The bride works as an office coordinator for a Miami-based law firm and the groom owns a contracting business. They reside in the Latrobe area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.