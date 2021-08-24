After nearly two years apart, Kelly Strayhorn Theater will welcome all lovers of the arts back home to East Liberty this fall for “an unforgettable series of dance, art, theatrical, and musical performances.”
Thursday, Sept. 16: Black and Solid Gold: the Hits of Magnificent Motown! featuring a discussion with Women of Visions and an Origins marketplace
Friday, Sept. 24: Switch Signal film by Propelled Animals
Saturday, Sept. 25: The Men of Magnificent Motown!: A Conversation with Women of Visions’ first time Male Collaborators
Friday – Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2: Freshworks Residency Showing: Death Dream, featuring Ty Greenwood and Cherish Morgan
Saturday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 31: Circles, reclamation visual arts exhibition, featuring Staycee Pearl, Bekezela Mguni, Kitoko Chargois, Sarah Huny Young, co-presented with August Wilson African-American Cultural Center
Saturday, Oct. 23: Halloween Mayhem, featuring Alumni Theater Company
Thursday – Saturday, Oct. 28 – 30: Circles: going in, featuring Staycee Pearl dance project & Soy Sos, co-presented with August Wilson African-American Cultural Center
Friday – Saturday, Nov. 5 & 6: Freshworks Residency Showing: 40412, featuring Livefromthecity & Sheryland Neal
Wednesday – Saturday, Nov. 10 – 13: My People: A QTPOC Festival of the Arts, featuring A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham
Saturday, Nov. 13: An Untitled Love, featuring A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council in partnership with Kelly Strayhorn Theater
Wednesday, Nov. 17: Synchronized with Soy Sos, presented by PearlArts
Saturday, Nov. 20: Let’s Move! Family Dance Party, featuring The Alloy School Showcase
Saturday, Nov. 27: Suite Life: A Celebration of Billy Strayhorn and Gene Kelly
Friday – Saturday, Dec. 3 & 4: Freshworks Residency Showing: Aura: Reimagined, featuring Clara Kent & Jan Brill
Wednesday, Dec. 15: Synchronized with Soy Sos, presented by PearlArts
Masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. “With the uncertainty of the pandemic, our community’s health and safety come first for us at KST,” said Joseph Hall, executive director of Kelly Strayhorn Theater. “Moving forward into our 2021-22 season, we will continue to closely follow the CDC and Allegheny County Health Department’s guidelines to make sure that all of us can enjoy the performing arts without fear or unease. All our performances, workshops and classes will be masked and physically distanced because to us, you can’t have a great show without an audience who feels safe and at home.”
Taking inspiration from the cultural tradition of Black homemaking, KST is affirming itself as “a home for artists and a site of resistance, birthing community-centered arts where all are valued, with particular care and nurturance for historically resilient folks.”
Season events take place at both the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, located at 5941 Penn Ave., and KST’s Alloy Studios, at 5530 Penn Ave., unless otherwise noted.
Tickets are now on sale at kelly-strayhorn.org or can be purchased in person at the event. Pricing is “Pay What Makes You Happy!, a sliding scale of accessible price points in order to truly welcome all to enjoy the arts.”
For full season details, COVID policy updates, and tickets, go to kelly-strayhorn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.