Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will welcome Ed Kelemen as speaker for its Tuesday, June 15, meeting.
Kelemen is an author, playwright and columnist who has been involved in more than 300 paranormal investigations. One result is his five-book series, “The Haunted Pennsylvania Collection.”
Members and guests are invited to attend at 7 p.m. in the Cook Township Community Center, 1698 Route 711, near Stahlstown, announced Louise Sprowls, secretary, CRHS.
* * *
