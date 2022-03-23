Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful thanks all Pennsylvania youth who participated in the 2022 Litter Hawk Youth Award program. The program provides a way for students in kindergarten through grade six to express their concerns about litter through art, words or video.
Each participant completed a designated project specific to their grade level addressing the theme "How do you keep Pennsylvania beautiful?"
Judges were excited to see so many thoughtful submissions illustrating positive change toward reducing the amount of trash found in our parks, school grounds and along our roadways.
Two entries were awarded in each grade level. First-place winners received a $25 gift card. First runners-up received a $15 gift card. For their stories, visit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/keeppabeautiful/.
First-Place Winners:
Bailee Pliska, kindergarten (poster), Westmoreland County
Kylie Blakeslee, grade one (poster), Tioga County
Paisun Wilt, grade two (poster), Perry County
Zaniel Lowman, grade three (poster), Westmoreland County
Likhit Nagh Boni, grade four (poster), Chester County
Damian Stiffey, grade five (essay), Cambria County
Leonora Orellana Antón, grade six (video), Wayne County
Runners-Up Winners:
Chase Garnett, kindergarten (poster), Cumberland County
Luke Goeckel, grade one (poster), Perry County
Kyleigh Llacas, grade two (poster), Brandywine Wallace Elementary, Chester County*
Izabelle Fackler, grade three (poster), Cumberland County
Emmelee Campbell, Niang Lun and Janiya Herrera, grade four (poster), Fritz Elementary, Lancaster County*
Amber Drozdis, grade five (video - tie), Lackawanna County
Andrew Haas, grade five (video - tie), Philadelphia County
Guilianna De Maio, grade six (video), Pike County
* Pennsylvania students could participate individually or as part of a lesson initiated by schools, environmental clubs or other organized groups. Brandywine Wallace Elementary in Chester County, Lyall J. Fink Elementary in Dauphin County, Middle Paxton Elementary School in Dauphin County, Wilmington Area Elementary in Lawrence County and Fritz Elementary in Lancaster County participated at the classroom level.
“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful wants to thank all the students who participated in our Litter Hawk Youth Award program this year. It’s humbling to see and hear what Pennsylvania youth think about keeping our neighborhoods clean and beautiful. Engaging youth in protecting the environment creates a direct impact on changing behaviors and attitudes and kids have a knack for influencing their friends and families,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Congratulations to this year’s Litter Hawks! We hope to see everyone back again next year.”
The Litter Hawk Youth Award program is offered annually and was created with funding provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The winning gift cards were sponsored in part by Walmart's Greensburg and Delmont locations.
For more information, visit https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/awards/litter-hawk/.
