The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO), conducted by Director David Anderson, will hold its annual spring concert this weekend. The free concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at the Galleria Mall lower level by Auntie Anne’s.
For the safety of all, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The seating area will open at 6:40 p.m. and there is no charge for admission, although donations to the JSYO Notes campaign will be accepted.
Led by David Anderson, the young musicians have prepared a program including Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre, featuring Dr. Alex Dee, violin soloist, director of orchestral studies and assistant professor of violin and viola at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The students of the youth orchestra often have the opportunity to perform with professional musicians as part of their experience with the JSYO. They will play Rossini’s Overture to La Gazza Ladra, St. Louis Blues, by W.C. Handy, arranged by Holcombe and Giamario, and Shenandoah, arranged by Bullock. As part of the JSYO’s commitment to music mentoring, students have the option to participate in small chamber music ensembles.
This year’s ensembles, the JSYO String Quartet, JSYO Violin Quartet, and JSYO Woodwind Quintet will perform at the concert.
Auditions for the youth orchestra are also just around the corner, taking place on June 5.
To register for the auditions and to download the music each person is asked to prepare in advance, go to: https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/johnstown-symphony-youth-orchestra
