Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
19 Oak Street of Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will hold a bake sale, yard sale and $1 spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Organizers said the event will also feature the church’s “delicious homemade” peaches and cream and vanilla ice cream.
* * *
The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will be providing no-cost diapers and free breakfast and lunch for children in one stop on Friday, July 31, at Robindale Energy, corner of Ligonier Street and Minehan Avenue, Latrobe.
Food will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday through Aug. 21. The diaper bank is being offered only on Friday; drive up or walk up is available.
Those who would like diapers are asked to email sizes to westmoreland@wpadiaperbank.org
For additional details, visit fb.me/summerfoodlatrobe.
* * *
The Greensburg YWCA will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 1, at a new location at 424 N Main St., Greensburg.
Sale organizers encourage guests to bring their own bag. Masks are required and the event will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
* * *
New Century Careers’ next tuition-free machinist training class is set to start Monday, Aug. 3, with day classes scheduled in Pittsburgh. Evening classes are held in the Latrobe area and new trainees are accepted on a rolling basis.
This is a Pennsylvania registered pre-apprenticeship program and classes are tuition-free to qualified applicants.
The organization said trainees will “gain the necessary skills to become a machine operator or entry-level machinist.”
For more information, visit www.newcenturycareers.com or call 412-258-6620 (option 4).
* * *
Ligonier Valley Learning Center Inc. will unveil a new New Pre-K Counts Nature Preschool from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the center, 117 Juniper Lane, Ligonier.
Event organizers said “come meet our teachers, see our new vision and enjoy light refreshments.”
Registration is available for a free one-hour session (space limited to the first 20 children to register). A few spaces are also available for fall enrollment, which features small classroom sizes and low child to teacher ratios.
All CDC suggested guidelines will be followed for the event.
* * *
The Latrobe Art Center is hosting a summer art camp for children ages 5 to 13 next month.
The second camp, offered for children ages 10 to 13 will take place from Aug. 3-6. The cost for the camp per child is $90 for non-members and $70 for members.
This camp is being taught by Jennifer Kemnitz, who will work with students to further develop some technique-based drawing and art skills and promote confidence and creativity with personal self-expression through the art process. Participants will have the ability to experiment with a variety of media.
Class sizes for both camps will be limited to eight children. Safety guidelines such as social distancing, face mask and sanitizing will be met by Latrobe Art Center staff.
For more information and to register, call 724-537-7011 or sign up online. For questions about the safety and cleaning procedures at the summer art camps, call 724-537-7011 or email info@latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
A Pennsylvania National Guard (Unit A, 103rd Armor) breakfast scheduled for August has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley has postponed its scheduled Woodstock Garden Party because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum’s hours of operation is noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility is open to the public free of charge.
Museum officials noted if the public “would like to help us continue to fulfill our mission, contributions would be greatly appreciated.” For more information, contact the museum at 724-238-6015.
For further details on exhibits, events and location hours, visit www.sama-art.org or the SAMA Ligonier Facebook page.
* * *
The Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration that had been moved to Friday, July 31, will be rescheduled for a later date.
* * *
In case you missed it last week:
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a picnic scheduled for Aug. 13 for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees and retirees has been canceled.
“Next year’s picnic is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2021, at the Slovak picnic grounds,” Bernie Miller wrote in a note. “All former L.A.H. employees and retirees are invited to come and to join our our website: Former L.A.H. Employees/Retirees. Hope to see everyone then.”
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
Sage’s Army will hold an online art auction through Aug. 12. The featured artwork is by local, nationally renowned and international artists.
Artwork can be viewed online and bid at https://sagesarmyinc.betterworld.org/auctions/sages-gallery or may be viewed in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Greensburg facility, 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400 Greensburg.
All proceeds benefit Sage’s Army Inc. in its mission “to combat issues relating to substance use disorder by providing informational support to children and families by raising awareness one person at a time.”
* * *
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. For more details, call 724-837-0245.
* * *
We received this update from Marge Patz of Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary No. 407:
Patz noted that the auxiliary has a maintenance fund to replace veterans banners when they are damaged. The fund, she said, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the auxiliary has not held a formal meeting since February and is not scheduled to meet until September.
“However, two members of the auxiliary drove throughout town to visually see what banners were in immediate need of replacement, “ Patz added. “Therefore, the auxiliary will begin to order replacement banners very shortly.”
If anyone has any questions or would like to donate to the maintenance fund, they are asked to contact the auxiliary president and fund chair.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is conducting registration for fall credit classes which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, along with a 12-week session slated to get underway Sept. 8.
Online, remote and traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Traditional classroom-based courses are conducted at the Youngwood campus and the Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center, RIDC-Westmoreland and the following centers: Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown; Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana; Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe; Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, and Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes. To apply, visit westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 55th class reunion has been rescheduled until Sept. 11, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Postcards will be mailed shortly.
* * *
California University of Pennsylvania will host a virtual graduate information session as well as its final virtual open house for this summer on Aug. 6.
On the same day, the Cal U’s School of Graduate Studies and Research will hold a graduate information session from 11 a.m.-noon.
The graduate school at Cal U offers both face-to-face classes and degree programs delivered 100% online. Certificate and licensure programs are available in a variety of disciplines. Doctoral programs are offered in criminal justice, health science and exercise leadership, and education and administration leadership.
For more information and to register, visit www.calu.edu/admissions/visit/events/graduate-info-sessions/
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.