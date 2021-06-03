Julia Davis of Greensburg, a student of John Carroll University’s classical and modern languages and cultures department, has earned the following recognition(s): “Sigma Delta Pi Spanish National Honor Society,” according to the University Heights, Ohio, campus.
Inducted students “must have completed three years of study of college-level Spanish, including a 300-level course in Hispanic literature or civilization/culture, and have a cumulative GPA (grade-point average) of at least 2.75 with a GPA of 3.0 in all Spanish courses taken.”
